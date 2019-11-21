Every Beauty Product Discounted During Target’s Black Friday Sale

If you only have the energy to shop one store on Black Friday, it should be Target. This year, the doors open a day early — at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving night — and the deals are too good to pass up.
The home and tech promos are knockout — you can get an Instant Pot for $64 and Apple AirPods for $144 — but the low-key beauty deals dropping both in store and online (with free shipping) are not to be missed.
Get all your gifting done in one fell swoop by shopping the Target holiday sets, all of which will be a whopping 30% off. Or, grab the luxe tools you need, like a new hairdryer and the internet's favorite electric toothbrush on sale, too. Click ahead to plan your holiday shopping strategy accordingly.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.