The feel-good movie of the year has one of our favorite people on the planet playing one of our favorite people of all time. If you’re in the mood for some intense feels this holiday season, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood is sure to deliver those and then some, as it tells the story of Fred Rogers' relationship with a journalist who is profiling him — and stars Tom Hanks and Matthew Rhys. You might already be crying at the thought of it. And while we might know a lot about Mr. Rogers from his time on television and his extensive charitable work around the world, what a lot of us don’t know is what happened to Mr. Rogers once he left our television screens. Don’t worry — Mr. Rogers lived an incredibly full and happy life right up until his death in 2003.