Ian Somerhalder’s New Netflix Thriller Is Vampire Diaries 2.0

Ian Somerhalder spent eight years playing bad boy Damon on The CW’s Vampire Diaries. Now he’s graduating from portraying a supernatural bloodsucker to playing a doctor determined to find a cure for their disease. Enter Somerhalder’s new Netflix series V Wars, which looks one part Walking Dead, one part TVD, and one part sexy-scary new thriller.
V Wars is based on the comics by Jonathan Maberry and Alan Robinson. It stars Somerhalder as Dr. Luther Swann, a man who is brought in to investigate a new virus that changes human DNA and causes people to emerge as characters straight out of a horror movie. Adrian Holmes plays Michael Fayne, Luther’s best friend, who is horrified to realize that he, too, has this disease and is now a vampire.
Luther wants to cure the vampires and make them human again, but unfortunately, lots of people think it’s easier to just destroy this sect of humanity entirely. This sets off a series of events that pits Michael and Luther on opposite sides of an escalating blood war. In the trailer, Michael — who has become a leader of sorts for the newly vampiric — delivers a message to the humans of the world via TV.
“My people and I are not terrorists,” Michael says. “We have as much right to live as anyone else. As horrible as it will be, this war is also necessary. Blood Nation will prevail.”
Naturally, we can expect lots of violence in V Wars, both from the bloodsuckers and the people who are determined to destroy them. (So many machine guns!) However, there are also some sexier moments, a la Vampire Diaries. At one point, a vamp mounts Luther — who just declared he can save her — and tells him that she “needs to feed.” Is this...sexy? Or is this a very, very bad situation for our doc? It may be both!
Will humanity be saved from this virus, or will people learn to co-exist with their vampire neighbors? Could this be the end of the human race as we know it? Check out the trailer below and hedge your bets.
V Wars hits Netflix December 5, 2019.
