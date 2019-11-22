A Million Little Things Creator Defends That PJ Twist & Teases Intense Sutton Foster Storyline

DJ Nash: “There was a large section of our writers room that wanted that to be the case. I personally felt like it was too neat and too TV. The compliment that the show gets that means the most to be is ‘authentic,’ so I wanted it to go the [opposite] of the way you would think it would go. For PJ, the paternity issue was so important for him was because for a lot of his life he didn’t feel like his dad was his dad. The way he was, wasn’t the way the man who raised him was. He struggled with a lot, and was also dealing with depression. Finding a truth that would answer a lot of questions he had in life was comforting. When that ‘truth’ was broken apart, he was left helpless. Thankfully, Rome — who has been a father to him this whole season — was there, and picked up on a subtle look PJ gave to the edge [of the building] and realized that his friend was thinking about hurting himself.”