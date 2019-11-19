Mandy Moore’s Sweet Anniversary Post Is Straight Out Of This Is Us

A year after marrying Dawes singer Taylor Goldsmith, This Is Us star Mandy Moore has posted a gushing love letter to her husband on Instagram.
On Monday, Moore shared photos from the pair’s intimate wedding — which includes Moore in her gorgeous light pink gown — along with a sweet caption about how lucky she is that she found her “favorite person.”
“I still pinch myself over whatever magic brought us into each other’s lives,” the actress wrote. “You continue to set the bar high for the rest of the world (as a partner, brother, son, bandmate, friend, etc) and I am the luckiest for knowing, loving and being loved by you.”
A year ago I married my favorite person in the world and I still pinch myself over whatever magic brought us into each other’s lives. You continue to set the bar high for the rest of the world (as a partner, brother, son, bandmate, friend, etc) and I am the luckiest for knowing, loving and being loved by you. Happy Anniversary, @taylordawesgoldsmith. Can’t wait for all the years to come.... 💕💕💕💕
Photos in the slideshow include a picture of Moore and Goldsmith standing around a piano, a nod to the couple’s shared love of music.
Instagram is an appropriate place for Moore to express her affection for her husband, as it is what brought the two together in the first place. In 2017, Moore told People that she shared a Dawes’ album on the social media platform, leading to a connection with the band’s singer.
"Somehow, Taylor saw [the photo of the album I posted] and sent a note to me,” Moore explained to the outlet. “We started emailing back and forth, then we went on a date and the rest is history. Thanks Instagram, for helping me meet my fiancé!"
She also told Glamour in 2018 that, after dealing with a difficult marriage and divorce from singer Ryan Adams — whom Moore accused of purposefully halting her music career as well as psychological abuse — Goldsmith was a bright spot in her life.
"I was still dealing with the trauma of my divorce when we starting dating," she said of Goldsmith. "Taylor was steadfast in his support — that was a huge sign for me... I view the past as a stepping stone to get me where I am today. I would gladly weather all of that a million times over if it brought me to Taylor again."
Replace "Taylor" with "Jack Pearson" and I'm pretty sure that's dialogue straight out of This Is Us.
