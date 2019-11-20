Story from Entertainment

The Winter TV Preview You Need: A Complete Guide To The 21 Treats You’ll Want To Binge

Ariana Romero
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photo: Courtesy of ABC.
The Bachelor. Vanderpump Rules. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. You. The impossibly expensive looking Netflix newbie The Witcher. All of these shows are big swings for your favorite networks and streaming services.
And they're all premiering over the 2019-2020 winter.
The season that used to let television's buzziest series sleep is now launching some your favorite must-see comedies, dramas, and reality TV shows. You're the one left trying to organize an increasingly packed television schedule.
We're here to lend a helping hand. We've gathered all the shows you'll actually want to binge and put them in a handy chronological guide including premiere dates, premiere times, trailers, and plots. All you have to do is set your DVR or add these treats to your favorites list.
It's time to sit back with a cup of hot chocolate (or mulled wine!) and enjoy.

More from TV

R29 Original Series