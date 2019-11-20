The Bachelor. Vanderpump Rules. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. You. The impossibly expensive looking Netflix newbie The Witcher. All of these shows are big swings for your favorite networks and streaming services.
And they're all premiering over the 2019-2020 winter.
The season that used to let television's buzziest series sleep is now launching some your favorite must-see comedies, dramas, and reality TV shows. You're the one left trying to organize an increasingly packed television schedule.
We're here to lend a helping hand. We've gathered all the shows you'll actually want to binge and put them in a handy chronological guide including premiere dates, premiere times, trailers, and plots. All you have to do is set your DVR or add these treats to your favorites list.