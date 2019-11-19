Nordstrom Rack’s November Deals Are A Shopping Nerd’s Dream

If you’ve noticed a staggering number of deals lately, you’re onto something — November is the new Black Friday. That’s why we created The Score, a snazzy curated corner for all the need-to-know holiday sales.
Ask any expert shopper how they feel about Nordstrom Rack, and you can expect a pretty strong response. Nordstrom’s not-so-little sister store combines many elements that make shopping a sport, a pleasure, and — dare we say it — a thrill. With an ever-changing brand roster that runs the gamut from tried-and-true big names to the unexpected, unknown but still totally cute; and inventory levels that plummet with the speed and vengeance of an old-school sample sale, Rack has got us retail aficionados hooked.
That’s why we’re on the edge of our seats in anticipation of the site’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals — we’re expecting an onslaught of markdowns on all of their giftable categories: men’s and women’s fashion, home goods, and beauty. And we are very much poised with our cursors over the stuff that we want — we’ve seen the good stuff vanish quickly in the past, and we’re not making that mistake again. While we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for all the good holiday deals this season, we might be getting the most prepared for this one, because as we Nordy nerds know: once you score at Rack, you never go back.
