The 2020 Grammy Nominations Are Here

This year, the new Recording Academy President/CEO Deborah Dugan presented the nominees alongside the Chair of the Board of Trustees Harvey Mason Jr.. Alicia Keys, who hosted the 2019 Grammys and is returning — despite her own promise not to — as a host for the 2020 ceremony. Keys popped by the announcements after being introduced by Gayle King to help share the rest of the nominees.
Follow along as we find out whose music is being honored at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26.
Record of the Year
"Hey Ma," Bon Iver
"Bad Guy," Billie Eilish
"7 rings," Ariana Grande
"Hard Place," H.E.R
"Talk," Khalid
"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X Ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
"Truth Hurts," Lizzo
"Sunflower," Post Malone feat. Swae Lee
Album of the Year
thank u next, Ariana Grande
I Used To Know Her, H.E.R.
Cuz I Love You, Lizzo
Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend
Norming F***ing Rockwell, Lana del Rey
I,I, Bon Iver
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go, Billie Eilish
7, Lil Nas X
Song of the Year
"bad guy," performed by Billie Eilish
"Lover," performed by Taylor Swift
"Truth Hurts," performed by Lizzo
"Always Remember Us This Way," performed by Lady Gaga
"Bring My Flowers Now," performed by Tanya Taylor
"Hard Place," performed by H.E.R
"Norman F***ing Rockwell," performed by Lana del Rey
"Someone I Loved," performed by Lewis Capaldi
Best New Artist
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Maggie Rogers
Rosalia
Tank and the Bangas
Yola
Lizzo
Best Pop Solo Performance
"Spirit," Beyoncé
"7 rings," Ariana Grande
"Truth Hurts," Lizzo
"You Need to Calm Down," Taylor Swift
"Bad Guy," Billie Eilish
Best Pop Vocal Album
The Lion King: The Gift, Beyoncé
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande
Lover, Taylor Swift
No. 6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran
Best Rap Album
Revenge of the Dreamers, Dreamville
Championships, Meek Mill
i am > i was, 21 Savage
IGOR, Tyler the Creator
The Lost Boy, YBN Cordae
Best Country Album
Desperate Man, Eric Church
Stronger than the Truth, Reba McEntire
Interstate Gospel, Pistol Annies
Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett
While I'm Livin', Tanya Tucker
Best R&B Performance
"Could've Been" (Performed by H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller)
"Love Again" (Performed by Daniel Caesar & Brandy)
"Exactly How I Feel" (Performed by Lizzo Featuring Gucci Mane)
"Roll Some Mo" (Performed by Lucky Daye)
"Come Home" (Performed by Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000)
