Urban Outfitters Has An Outfit For Every Possible Occasion On Sale Right Now

If you’ve noticed a staggering number of deals lately, you’re onto something — November is the new Black Friday. That’s why we created The Score, a snazzy curated corner for all the need-to-know holiday sales.
In a moment where we're all thinking more about the planet and trying to practice conscious consumption, versatility is crucial when you shop for clothing – especially fast fashion. That means a dress should be something you can wear to a party and to the office, and then to brunch. A sweater should be the perfect layering piece to switch up any look and your bag needs to work for you not the other way around.
So when a November deal rolls around during the holidays especially on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, these are the things you might want to consider. That's where Urban Outfitters comes in. This month, the brand's sale page is offering everything from the perfect perfect pair of square toe Chelsea boots to wear-anywhere kick-flare pants for up to 40% off. Even some of their new arrivals including jackets, sweatshirts, and denim have been knocked down in price.
Below we picked out six of our favorite (and the most versatile) pieces from Urban Outfitters November sale so you can get a jump on a winter wardrobe that's both functional and chic.
