The Bachelor Nation/Stagecoach chronicles continue, as former Bachelorette Hannah Brown announces that she’s joining Blake Horstmann at the country music festival in 2020. And by joining, we just mean that she’ll be there, too.
“Okay, you all know that I obviously love country music,” Brown announced in her Instagram Stories. “And since [the] CMAs, all I've been doing is just jamming to my new favorites. And I'm even more excited because Stagecoach is not too far away and I hope to see you there because I'm gonna be there. Woo!”
“Woo” is an interesting word to use, given what happened the last time a member of Bachelor Nation tried to “woo” two women earlier this year at the exact same event Brown’s planning to attend.
It all started when Horstmann, from Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette, allegedly hooked up with two fellow Bachelor in Paradise contestants, Kristina Schulman and Caelynn Miller-Keyes, on the first and second nights of the festival, respectively. He was also apparently flirting with Tayshia Adams, who was also in attendance.
The drama unfolded on the most recent season of BiP and resulted in Horstmann going home alone.
"I hope that this is not the end of my story and I can look back at this summer and be grateful for the lessons learned and the friends made," he wrote on Instagram following his departure. And despite the drama, Horstmann made it clear that he is going back to Stagecoach.
As long as he doesn’t try to hook up with any other members of Bachelor Nation he should be good. So Hannah, steer clear.
