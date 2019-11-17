What Are The Chances Kaia Gerber Got Pete Davidson A Confetti Cake For His Birthday?

Thanks to rumored girlfriend Kaia Gerber, Pete Davidson may have celebrated his 26th birthday with something sweet.
Gerber was seen picking up baked goods from Magnolia Bakery in New York City’s West Village on Saturday. No big deal at first glance, but her purchases raised some eyebrows. A witness told E! News that the model picked up a large, round birthday cake, as well as banana pudding. Another source told Us Weekly that Gerber ordered a confetti cake with pink frosting and the words “Happy Birthday, Pete!” written in blue icing. Two slightly different eyewitness accounts, but one thing remains clear: she bought something.
Now, there’s no confirmation that these mystery items were explicitly for Davidson. I mean anyone who has been to Magnolia Bakery knows how good that banana pudding is, so she could have just been craving some. And their cakes are divine. But given that Davidson’s birthday was also on Saturday, it’s pretty unlikely that she just so happened to pick up a birthday cake for no reason at all. And given his love of cotton candy, sweets seem like the perfect gift for him.
Gerber and Davidson have been spending a lot of time together over the past few weeks, sparking romance rumors. The two reportedly met back in June at the Alexander Wang show and began hanging out more in October after Davidson and Margaret Qualley called it quits. Gerber further fueled rumors when she was spotted wearing a necklace featuring the letter “P.”
Back in September, Gerber discussed her love life with British Vogue, saying that when she’s working she doesn’t even “have the energy to even flirt with anyone.” Oh, how things have changed in just a month’s time.
Dates, a necklace, and now birthday cake? Gerber and Davidson may be staying mum about whatever they have going on at the moment, but it’s pretty clear that something is going on.
