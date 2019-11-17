Ariana Grande Says She’s In “So Much Pain” & Cancels A Show To Deal With It

Bad news, Arianators: Ariana Grande may have to take a break from touring. The “7 Rings” singer, who is currently criss-crossing the globe on her Sweetener tour, told her fans the bad news on Instagram yesterday.
“[H]i my loves so I’m still very sick,” she wrote in her Instagram Stories. “i’ve been sick since the last London show. i don’t know how it’s possible but my throat and head are still in so much pain. i sound okay i’m just in a lot of pain and it’s difficult to breathe during the show. i just really don’t know what’s happening with my body right now and need to figure it out.”
Grande, who in the past has said that touring is “hell,” went on to explain that she has been battling some nasty-sounding head and chest illnesses since she played in London. She has been pushing through the “coughing” and a “crazy sinus infection thing” for months, but it “has not gone away from a really long time.” She added that during her show in Charlottesville, VA, her head was “really splitting and heavy” and her glands hurt. She is determined to figure out what’s going on and get back to good health, but that may mean cutting her tour short.
“I’m scared that I might have to cancel some things, so this is kind [of] just a heads up of, like, I don’t know what’s happening with my body, and I’m really disappointed and freaked out of why I can’t get better because it’s been over three weeks at this point,” Grande said in one of the many videos she posted trying to explain the situation to her fans and warning them about the potential cancellations.
“I’m really mad I can’t get better because I really don’t want to cancel anything because I’m really cherishing all these last moments together,” she said, before signing off by telling her fans, “I love you.”
Unfortunately, Grande's predictions came true and her scheduled concert in Lexington, KY, was cancelled so Grande can recover. She thanked fans for their understanding.
This is not the first time that the singer had to cancel shows for her health. In 2018, Grande was supposed to ring in the New Year with fans in Las Vegas, but she cancelled due to health issues. Of course, that concert was shortly after both Mac Miller's death in September of that year and her very public breakup from Pete Davidson, and the cancellation may have been a much-needed mental health break.
