The Real Housewives Are Coming To Salt Lake City & Yes, There Will Be Mormons

When Bravo first launched its original series The Real Housewives of Orange County back in 2006, no one could have imagined that the unique stories of five California moms would launch eight more stateside (and 11 international series spanning five different continents) spin-offs, much less start a pop culture craze that would transform the reality television landscape completely. And the television network shows no signs of stopping — on the first day of its inaugural BravoCon, BravoTV.com announced that the Real Housewives world will continue to expand, with Salt Lake City, UT as its next destination.
Salt Lake City may be known for being the headquarters to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, but there is far more to the city than meets the eye. However, an exclusive and elite community hides in plain sight among the expansive picturesque mountain landscape. This group, composed of some of the wealthiest and most glamorous women in the state, has connections that tie them to the biggest names in Hollywood.
They’re just not uber-rich (but seriously, they’ve got bread); these hard-working women also have exciting careers and amazing families that they can’t wait to introduce to the world. Yes, the network teases, we’ll also definitely get a deeper look into the inner-workings of the city's Mormon community.
Andy Cohen, the face of Bravo, excitedly discussed the new series during his "Ask Andy" panel at BravoCon. "You didn’t see it coming but I have to tell you, in Utah, you have the majesty of the mountains, the Mormon religion, an exclusive community of people who have very successful businesses who live in their own universe." If you can trust anyone to choose the right Housewives, it's Cohen. Interest officially piqued.
The new series will be the 10th installment in the Real Housewives franchise following the addition of Dallas in 2016. Salt Lake City’s lineup of Housewives will have a lot to live up to. The past 13 years of Real Housewives programming have introduced us to more than 100 completely unique women who have made a lasting impression on Bravo fans.
Ramona Singer of New York, meme queen Nene Leakes of Atlanta, glass-breaking self-proclaimed carnie LeeAnne Locken from Dallas, Beverly Hills’ unbelievably glamorous Lisa Vanderpump (who graciously gave us the gift of the messy but beyond addictive Vanderpump Rules) — the bar is sky high for the ladies of Salt Lake City.
