Aaron Carter Hospitalized In Florida Following Extreme Weight Loss

On Thursday, Aaron Carter checked into a Florida hospital following extreme weight loss, TMZ reported. According to Instagram, Aaron is currently at Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast, where his mother is looking after him.
Earlier this week, Aaron shared that he was headed to his home state to see his mother, “Momma” Jane Carter, a recovering alcoholic. He wrote on Twitter that he feared she had relapsed: “I’m driving my pickup truck to get her stuff and move her out with me and get her back into treatment,” Aaron said. But once he arrived in Florida, Jane was immediately alarmed by her son’s weight, which had dropped from around 160 pounds to 115, she told TMZ. Aaron is currently undergoing tests. “My sons [sic] strength with what the family is putting my son through hasn’t changed in over 20 years,” Jane wrote on Instagram.
In September, Aaron’s siblings Nick and Angel took out restraining orders against him. His brother, Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, alleged that Aaron made threats against himself, his pregnant wife, and his then-unborn child. “We love our brother and truly hope he gets the proper treatment he needs before any harm comes to himself or anyone else,” Nick wrote on Twitter with the hashtags #mentalhealth and #GunControlNow. Aaron denied these claims, though he said days before, on an episode of The Doctors, that he is set to inherit hundreds of guns from his father.
On the same episode, Aaron spoke out about his diagnoses. He shared that he lives with multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety, and manic depression. He has also spoken out about his addiction to opioids and spent time at a rehab center in 2017. “This is my reality,” he said. “I have nothing to hide.” On the same episode, he said that accepting help had saved his life, and that he hoped his mother might reach out for support, too. Since then, Jane has returned as Aaron’s manager.
Aaron will go to court next week to address both Nick’s and Angel’s allegations.
