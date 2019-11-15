Jodie Turner-Smith & Joshua Jackson Are Red Carpet Official

Bow down to the new queen and king of the red carpet. Jodie Turner-Smith brought her partner Joshua Jackson to the premiere of her new movie Queen & Slim, solidifying the romance of one of the cutest couples of 2019.
British model and actress Turner-Smith — who has starred in several TV series, including The Last Ship, Nightflyers, and Jett — plays one of the titular characters in the upcoming feature debut of music video director Melina Matsoukas.
In the film, Queen goes on a first date with Slim (Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya), that takes a dark turn when they are pulled over by a police officer. The situation escalates to violence when the officer attacks Queen, and Slim shoots the officer to stop the attack, inadvertently killing him. The near-strangers go on the run together, knowing that they’ll be labeled “cop killers” by the media — and that is what happens as a modern-day Bonnie & Clyde story that explores race relations in America unfolds.
Jackson was on hand to support her and was all smiles at the red carpet for the premiere, which makes sense as he’s apparently been stoked for the film since August. He shared the film’s trailer along with:
“I CANT WAIT TO SEE THIS MOVIE.(if only I knew somebody who could get me into a screening)”
Jackson and Turner-Smith have reportedly been seeing each other since November 2018, when they were snapped by paparazzi walking in Los Angeles together. The two reportedly both attended Usher’s 40th birthday a month earlier, which might be where they met. In August of 2019, Us Weekly claimed they had picked up a marriage license at an L.A. courthouse, though neither has confirmed an engagement.
While the Queen & Slim premiere is the pair’s first big Hollywood carpet together, they haven’t exactly kept their affection for one another completely out of the public eye. Back in August, Turner-Smith teased her relationship with Jackson on Instagram, writing on a sweet photo of the couple staring sweetly into one another’s eyes: “Two people who only fancy each other a little bit.”
In September, when the website Bossip asked if Jackson was “swirfully smashing Jodie Turner-Smith's stunning cakes to smithereens” (so many questions!) the model tweeted back, per Buzzfeed:
"Yes, the answer is yes."
Jackson, I think you have a keeper.
Refinery29 reached out to Jackson and Turner-Smith for comment.
