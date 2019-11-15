Taylor Swift posted an emotional message on social media in which she called for fans to support her following alleged plans by Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta to block a slew of new projects.
On Thursday, Swift shared a lengthy message about how Braun — a producer as well as manager of stars like Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, and Demi Lovato — and Big Machine Records founder Borchetta are allegedly using their influence to stop her from releasing a new Netflix special as well as perform a medley of her songs at the American Music Awards. Swift is being honored at the award show this year as their Artist of the Decade.
“Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun have now said that I’m not allowed to perform my old songs on television because they claim that would be me re-recording my music before I’m allowed to next year,” Swift wrote on Twitter.
She also added that the men have forbid an upcoming Netflix documentary — which had yet to be announced — from using any of her old songs or footage from old performances, despite there being no mention of Big Machine Records in the project.
Earlier this year, it was announced that Borchetta, who signed Swift as a teenager to his label, sold Big Machine Records to Braun. This included Swift’s master recordings of her previous work, with the exception of her new album Lover.
Immediately after the sale went public, Swift shared her anger over the situation. She claimed Braun — who once represented the artist’s most notorious enemy Kanye West — was guilty of “incessant, manipulative bullying” and that the sale of her music to him was her “worst case scenario.”
"Any time Scott Borchetta has heard the words ‘Scooter Braun’ escape my lips, it was when I was either crying or trying not to,” Swift wrote on Tumblr after the news broke. “He knew what he was doing; they both did. Controlling a woman who didn’t want to be associated with them. In perpetuity. That means forever."
In August, Swift declared in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning that she would re-record her masters, thereby making the originals owned by Big Machine Records less valuable.
Swift stated on Thursday that her plan to re-record her previous work was why Borchetta came for these upcoming projects. Per Swift, Borchetta said that he and Braun would allow Swift to use her old footage for the award show and Netflix doc if the singer chose not to re-record her music. Borchetta also told Swift’s team, per the artist, to “stop talking” about him and Braun publicly.
“The message being sent to me is very clear. Basically, be a good little girl and shut up. Or you’ll be punished,” Swift shared.
The singer called upon fans to stand up for her in this situation, and to ask other artists represented by Braun for help as well. She also implored fans to put pressure on the Carlyle Group, a private equity, alternative asset management and financial services corporation that reportedly helped put up money for the sale of her music to Braun and Borchetta.
“I’m hoping maybe they can talk some sense into the men who are exercising tyrannical control over someone who just wants to play the music she wrote,” said Swift.
Don’t know what else to do pic.twitter.com/1uBrXwviTS— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 14, 2019
Refinery29 reached out to Borchetta, Braun, Swift, and Netflix for comment.
