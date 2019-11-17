The Crown Season 3 Binge Club: Episode 1

Listen up, fives. A ten is speaking, and her name is Olivia Colman. The Oscar-winning actress has landed in the role of Queen Elizabeth on The Crown, picking up the reigns from previous actress Claire Foy. In season 3, which arrived on Netflix November 17, Tobias Menzies and Helena Bonham Carter round out this new, grown-up crew of royals, and bring thirteen years of British history to life. Get ready for ten hours of pursed lips and piercing glares, which is exactly as wild as I like to get on a Sunday.
This season is filled with some hidden gems of British history that are so scandalous you won't believe you hadn't already heard about them. I'm talking a fatal avalanche of coal, a failed coup, a secret Russian spy, and a sexy love triangle that Princess Charles (Josh O'Connor) and Princess Anne (Erin Doherty) are somehow both wrapped up in (it's both not as and just as weird as it sounds).
Mostly, this season is about change and how the government begins reflecting the wants and needs of people who see no need for a rich, decadent figurehead and her family. Even the people on the inside of the family — Prince Charles, Princess Margaret, and sometimes the Queen herself — don't understand the purpose of their lives while at the same time feel trapped by it. Read along ahead as we dive into season 3 of The Crown.
Episode 1: Olding
The first episode of the third season of The Crown takes exactly one minute and 20 seconds to show us a corgi, which is one minute and 19 seconds too long, but I’ll forgive this misstep because OLIVIA COLMAN. We’re picking up with our new Queen Elizabeth in 1964, which technically isn’t that long after Claire Foy’s rendition of the monarch, but a side-by-side comparison of portraits of past and present queens officially closes one chapter and begins another. The next ten episodes are all Colman, all the time — and what a treat.
Change is the name of the game this season. Not only do we have new actors, but also a new Prime Minister, a new attitude towards the monarchy, and a new generation of royals growing up and entering the spotlight. Let’s start with Harold Wilson (Jason Watkins), leader of the Labour party. As he nears victory in the election for Prime Minister, the Queen gets wind of rumors that he’s actually a KGB spy under the codename “Olding.” Her art advisor, Sir Anthony Blunt (Samuel West), hints that this gossip isn’t not totally without merit. Even Winston Churchill (John Lithgow), whom the Queen visits after a stroke, says that Mr. Wilson once asked him if he could go to Russia on behalf of the Board Of Trade.
Nevertheless, it’s a Labour victory, which is announced as Princess Margaret’s (Helena Bonham Carter) husband Tony (Ben Daniels) retreats to his darkroom after a day of blowing her off. This is the beginning of a season of tension between the couple, whose volatile relationship is by no means under wraps.
However, the relationship the Queen is really worried about is hers and Wilson’s. Her suspicions don’t exactly make for a successful first meeting, and the death of Churchill only cements her fear that the times, they are a-changin'. But he’s about to eat her words. After the MI5 headquarters in London get a call from the CIA, they learn that yes, there is a KGB mole hiding in plain sight in the British establishment. It’s not Harold Wilson, however, but Sir Anthony Blunt.
A little history: Blunt was part of the Cambridge Five, a group of spies that worked for the Soviet Union between the 1930s to the 1950s. His confession, however, wasn’t made public until 1979. For ten years or so, the Queen had to sit on this knowledge because the fact that a KGB mole managed to thrive for so long in the depths of Buckingham Palace could, and probably should, damage MI5’s reputation.
So, while we do have to watch the Queen suffer through a speech honoring Blunt at the Guildhall Gallery’s celebration of portraiture in early modern Europe, we at least also get the likely fictionalized conversation between Blunt and Prince Phillip, during which the Queen’s dutiful husband threatens to throw the spy in jail if he puts one toe out of line.
Unfortunately, being a spy and all, Blunt has just as much dirt on Phillip. Remember the Profumo Affair? Phillip would rather nobody did, which is why Blunt is ultimately offered immunity and peacefully continues as the Surveyor Of The Queens Pictures until his retirement in 1972.
