Ulta Beauty’s Holiday Haul Sale Is Here — & We Want Everything

There's something extra sweet about a pre-holiday sale that kicks off in mid-November. While we're still a few weeks out from Thanksgiving, and major gifting anxiety has yet to manifest, the early-bird discounts are a great excuse for some treat-yourself shopping — before it's all crumpling tissue paper and gift sets for other people.
In the spirit of shopping and saving on what you want, there's one retailer to hit this week: Ulta Beauty. The beauty superstore just announced its annual Holiday Haul event — happening right now both in store and online — with deals up to 50% off on some of your favorite products.
Whether you chose to fill a virtual shopping cart on Ulta's site, or a real one at your local store, the Holiday Haul event savings will run from now until November 17th. The markdowns are major, including 40% off the 2019 Beauty Innovator Award-winning NYX Fill & Fluff brow pencil. Buzzy newbie brand Florence By Mills (the brainchild of Millie Bobby Brown) is participating, with price drops on both the foundation and concealer. Plus, if you're shopping for new nail polish, you can get a bottle of Sally Hansen's Color Therapy polish (in a trendy metallic shade) for just $4 and change.
And those are just some highlights. There's even more to peruse on the Ulta Holiday Haul landing page, and if you spend $35 or more, you get free shipping — which gives us one more reason not to leave the couch.
