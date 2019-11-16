Where Is Daniel J. Jones From The Report Now?

He spent over half a decade writing a nearly 7,000-page report, and even now, Daniel J. Jones is still talking about it.
In the lead up to the release of The Report, an Amazon Studios docudrama that unpacks a Senate committee report on the CIA’s interrogation practices, Jones has been outspoken about the need not only for this report, but for the film as well.
“It is really gratifying and wonderful to have a film depict some of the events in your life, but there are a lot of people in the world who do amazing things, and films aren’t made about their work,” he said alongside Adam Driver, Steven Soderbergh, and Scott Z. Burns in a September conversation with the National Board of Review. Driver plays Jones in the film.
Jones was a staff member for the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and he led the investigation into the CIA’s interrogation methods, which culminated in a report called the Committee Study of the Central Intelligence Agency’s Detention and Interrogation Program. It revealed the brutality of the interrogation methods the CIA used against suspected members of Al Qaeda and other terrorist organizations.
He left the Senate in December 2015, a year after the report was published. Since then, Jones has founded organizations, received a fellowship at Harvard, and continued speaking out about the report.
Jones is now the president of the Penn Quarter Group, an investigative firm that “provides consulting, research, and global investigative services to businesses, law firms, public policy organizations, not-for-profits, and individuals,” according to its website. He founded a nonprofit called Advance Democracy, which recently played a role in alerting law enforcement to suspicious websites that may have been trying to influence elections in other countries. Jones is also a fellow at the Carr Center for Human Rights Policy at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government.
Jones is fairly active on Twitter, often tweeting out news stories about issues of public policy and national security, both in the United States and abroad. But recently, he’s been hyping up the film as a must-see.
“We did very well in the media when the report came out,” Jones told Vice’s Ky Henderson earlier this month. “We had front-page coverage literally all over the world, but it lasted for 24 or 48 hours — and then poof, it was gone. That's the news cycle. If you want to penetrate society, culturally, you need storytelling and narrative, so this film will reach way more people than the 500-page declassified summary of the report. And hopefully the film will make the impact that I thought the report was going to make.”
