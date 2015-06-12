Are Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Skipping Christmas With The Royal Family This Year?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are doing something different for the holidays this year, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace confirmed to The Daily Mail.
After spending the last two years with the royal family, Meghan and Prince Harry are reportedly joining Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland for holiday traditions instead. This will be the first Christmas for baby Archie, who was born in May.
Typically, Meghan and Prince Harry would spend Christmas with the Queen at her Sandringham estate, but the couple could be inspired to switch things up for 2019 since Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland, lives here in the states.
Fortunately, it doesn’t seem like the royal family is miffed by the situation.
“This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen,” the statement from the Buckingham Palace spokesperson reads.
Last year, Meghan was spotted attending church with the royal family and participating in other holiday festivities. One thing she reportedly did not engage in was the traditional Boxing Day pheasant shoot held on the estate. Harry allegedly skipped the shoot as well at the behest of his wife, who is an outspoken animal rights activist.
One thing that remains unclear: whether or not Meghan was kept separate from was the royal family’s “men’s only” Christmas morning breakfast. While the boys celebrate with a morning feast, the women of the royal family are reportedly required to stay in their rooms during breakfast. Fruit and maybe a boiled egg is brought to the women instead. Being subjected to eat hard boiled egg in bed is reason enough to break royal protocol and snag a decent brunch.
The news of the Christmas switch follows news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would reportedly be taking a six week break from their royal duties.
“The Duke and Duchess have a full schedule of engagements and commitments until mid-November,” a royal source told People, “after which they will be taking some much-needed family time.”
Ahead of the Christmas festivities, Prince Harry and Meghan are reportedly spending Thanksgiving in the United States with Ragland, per The Sunday Times. The reason, according to Harper’s Bazaar, is so that Archie can celebrate the American tradition — something his British cousins will likely never experience.
