Anna Delvey Apparently Has A Girlfriend In Prison

Manhattan scammer Anna Delvey may have a girlfriend in prison, according to a new report from Page Six.
Though Delvey’s lawyer shot down rumors that Delvey had gotten married during her time at the Albion Correctional Facility, a source told Page Six that she claimed she had “some sort of girlfriend” during her time in Rikers Island jail. Whether or not the relationship is romantic is unclear, according to the source.
Delvey (real name: Anna Sorokin) posed as a German heiress in order to scam friends in her New York City social circle out of thousands of dollars. Labeled the “Soho grifter” by the press, she was found guilty of all charges against her in April of 2019, including attempted grand larceny in the first degree and grand larceny in the second degree. The following month, she was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison.
One of Delvey’s most notorious scams was against Vanity Fair photo editor Rachel DeLoache Williams, who was invited on a trip to Morocco with Delvey and then obligated to put the entirety of the vacation on her credit card. Williams went on to write the book My Friend Anna about their relationship and how she was eventually conned out of her savings by the woman who claimed to have all the money in the world.
While the real Delvey may be out of the public sphere, her myth around her story is about to get new life. Shonda Rhimes is producing Netflix series Inventing Anna, which chronicles the grifter’s time in Manhattan. A character seemingly based on Williams will be portrayed by Scandal’s Katie Lowes while Delvey will be played by Ozark star Julia Garner.
Given how skilled Delvey was at making friends in the elite NYC social scene, it’s not surprising that she may have found at least a platonic girlfriend behind bars.
Refinery29 has reached out to Delvey's lawyers for comment.
