"The President stood up and offered a toast to the Queen and then made remarks welcoming Princess Margaret and her husband. He told her he was glad to have her celebrate him the opening of the 32nd year of married life with one of the most wonderful women in the world and offered advice to Lord Snowdon," reads the diary. "Princess Margaret responded — in brief — she was pleased to be here, she was glad to see the President looking so well, and she was sorry not to be staying longer."