Demi Lovato Debuts New Relationship With Model Austin Wilson

Bachelor Nation, it’s time to throw in the match-making towel. Your dreams of Bachelorette contestant and all-around king Mike Johnson dating Demi Lovato have been crushed in one fell swoop, courtesy of the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer's most recent Instagram post.
The grainy black and white photo shows Lovato hugged up with California model Austin G. Wilson. Lovato kept her caption of the romantic picture short and sweet, calling Wilson her heart.
Surprised by the new love line? Join the club. While Lovato has been in the news for a number of things over the last year, recent headlines involving the former Disney star centered on her very public flirtation with Johnson. The Bachelorette fan favorite, who many (to no avail) petitioned to be the next Bachelor, caught Lovato's eye during his run on Hannah Brown's televised journey for true love, and the pair swiftly moved from sliding into the DMs to exchanging shy gazes across the table during date night.
Unfortunately, things fizzled out between Lovato and Johnson as quickly as they had started ; during an appearance on the ABC morning show Strahan, Sara, and Keke, the Bachelor alum admitted that he'd "made a mistake" by making his love life so public...right before asking host Keke Palmer on a date on live television.
Lovato bounced back from the brief situationship with Johnson, finding love in the 25-year-old Wilson. Wilson is no stranger to the spotlight — his father is the skateboarder-turned-designer George Wilson, early member of the Z-Boys of Dogtown. Besides his obvious penchant for tattoos and unique choice in hair color, not much is known about Wilson, but we suspect that he will play a significant part in Lovato's life (and her Instagram) in the days to come.
