Tristan Thompson Thirsty Tribute To Khloé Kardashian Is A Little Confusing

The saga of Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian continues, much to the annoyance of Kardashian’s many fans.
Earlier this year, Kardashian and Thompson broke up seemingly for good after the news that Thompson kissed Kardashian family friend Jordyn Woods hit the internet. The report about Woods came less than a year after the NBA player was caught on camera allegedly cheating on his then-pregnant partner.
Now, Kardashian and Thompson are committed to co-parenting their baby True, but it should go without saying that many Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans would rather not have Thompson in their girl’s orbit. When the athlete shared a message honoring the mother of his child’s win at the People’s Choice Awards, fans were less than enthused.
“Congrats Momma Koko on winning best reality star 2019, that’s two years in a row. Two time champ. I love the sound of that,” True’s dad wrote. “So proud of all you have accomplished this year. Revenge body is something that always stands out to me, you challenge people to fight for a better YOU. It’s more about what in life really gives us true happiness and is holding us back from achieving that.”
Thompson also told his ex that she and the rest of the Kardashian clan are “truly role models to our younger generation” (no one tell Jameela Jamil) and to “keep leading with love and happiness.”
The message did not make commenters respond with love and happiness.
“You are a confused man that needs help,” wrote one. “Leave Khloe alone.”
“Na you broke the girls heart not once but twice don't even let him do it for a third! Once a rat always a rat,” said another.
“Leave her tf alone already,” posted a third commenter. “If it’s not about your daughter leave her alone. You are so damn thirsty. You only want her back cause you know she’s doing just fine without being with you.”
Okay, sure, maybe Thompson’s just “thirsty” — or maybe he was just making sure Kardashian knew she won a People’s Choice Award. She admitted on Twitter after the ceremony that she had no idea she had won an individual prize for Best Reality Star.
I had no idea I won an individual award until we walked off stage,” she tweeted Monday. “I feel so badly right now. I am so fucking grateful and appreciative! I can’t believe I didn’t say anything but I didn’t hear that I won until after.”
Well, at least Thompson will always be there with a congratulatory Instagram — whether Kardashian’s fans want him to be or not.
