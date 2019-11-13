Vestiaire Collective’s Co-Founder On The Future Of Fashion

Working with forward-thinking brands has always been on our radar and I think it’s now too big of an opportunity for them to ignore. Resale is now one of the fastest-growing areas of luxury and is estimated to grow to around $36 billion in revenue by 2021! So the next big shift is definitely a collaboration and strategic partnerships, as this is what is needed to drive meaningful change in the industry and consumer mindset overall. We also recently did a survey with Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and found that resale is a huge driver for the first-hand luxury market. About 62% of our members said their first purchase of a luxury brand was on our site, and within that, the majority said they would consider buying that brand again and buying it first-hand. Speaking of partnerships with forward-thinking brands, we just commemorated our 10th birthday anniversary with the opening of a permanent shop at Selfridges in London. Their customer base really demanded the ability to buy and sell pre-owned luxury clothing in a major retail store. This is the future of fashion.