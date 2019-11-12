Story from Pop Culture

Ugly Sonic The Hedgehog Almost Broke The Internet, But He’s Fixed Now

Kaitlin Reilly
Photo: Courtesy of Paramount Pictures.
Back in April, Paramount Pictures released its first trailer for its live-action adaptation of Sonic the Hedgehog. The video game series seemed like a natural fit for a big screen version, especially considering Hollywood's recent fondness for CGI (see: Lion King, Lady & the Tramp, or any Marvel movie). in a Hollywood that loves CGI. Upon the release of the trailer, however, it became clear that there was one big problem with the upcoming film: The terrifying design of its titular blue hedgehog.
With his scrawny legs, human-like teeth, and tiny eyeballs, Sonic looked less like the video game character everyone is familiar with and more like a monstrosity that should have never seen the light of day. The trailer’s choice of “Gangsta’s Paradise” as background music made almost as little sense as the design for Sonic.
The internet threw a fit, and Paramount — realizing a hero that scared children was not the best choice for a family-friendly movie — decided they were right to demand a better-looking Sonic. Animators went back to the drawing board to cook up something better for the iconic character. 
After pushing the release date from November 2019 to February 14, 2020, Paramount released a new trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog Tuesday — and, thank God, it does not inspire nightmares. This version of Sonic has eyes that are as large as the OG video game character, a shorter body, and a general cuteness. 
“I’m Sonic. A little ball of super energy in an extremely handsome package,” Sonic declares in the new trailer. While “extremely handsome” may be hyperbolic, it’s certainly more accurate a statement now than it would have been before his redesign. 
Twitter is thrilled with Sonic’s new look. 
Without the distraction of the awful, awful Sonic design, Sonic the Hedgehog looks like it could be a fun romp akin to this year’s Detective Pikachu. Whether the film will be as well-received as the redesign, we’ll have to wait and see. 
Check out the trailer below:
Sonic the Hedgehog hits theaters February 14, 2020.
