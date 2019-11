No, Kylie Jenner Isn’t Suing People Over “Rise & Shine”

"You may have seen CASED on the news regarding Kylie Jenner & the rise and shine slogan," the company posted on Facebook on November 1. "We are in no way cooperating in this drama and will be closing the website down until this all blows over. We currently do not and have never had a problem with Kylie Jenner. We are unsure where this all started and we do not want to be involved. CASED clothing owners have declined interviews as this is news we do not wish to be apart of."