Kylie Jenner Was At Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival — But Not For The Reason People Think

Kylie Jenner made an appearance at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival over the weekend — but that doesn’t mean they are getting back together.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star flew to Houston for Scott’s music festival a month after Jenner announced on Twitter that the two were taking a break from their two-year relationship.
Scott told the crowd that his one-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, was at the show, the Houston Chronicle reports. Jenner had apparently brought their daughter to see her dad in action, confirming the former couple’s dedication to make their daughter’s happiness and well-being their priority. But it wasn’t just model co-parenting that brought Jenner to Texas. Rumor has it that she made the trip because she is a huge fan of Rosalía and wanted a front-row seat to the Spanish pop singer’s show. Rosalía’s music has served as the soundtrack to Jenner’s Instagram posts and the two have swapped comments and well-wishes on social media.
In a video taken by the Houston Chronicle, Jenner can be seen dancing in the front row with what looks like her friend Sofia Richie while Rosalía performs. The newspaper notes that Rosalía acknowledged Jenner’s appearance in the front row and even dedicated a song to the cosmetics guru. Seems like Jenner and Rosalía at least will have a beautiful future together. As for Jenner and Scott, that is still TBD.
In October, a source told E! News that Jenner "doesn't have a grand plan as to whether she will get back together with Travis or not. She's bonded to him for life by Stormi Webster so she knows it's a possibility. Things are going well for them with this new set-up. They are very happy coming together and being a family with Stormi, but they also have separate lives and are enjoying it." If they do get back together, we can all thank Rosalía.
