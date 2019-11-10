Meghan Markle Didn’t Stand With The Queen At Remembrance Day — But It’s Not Royal Shade

View this post on Instagram
Today, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined Her Majesty The Queen and members of @TheRoyalFamily at the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph to commemorate and honour the men and women who have lost their lives in conflict. As shared at last night’s Festival of Remembrance, this quote embodies the sacrifice of those that serve: • “When you go home, tell them of us and say, for your tomorrow, we gave our today.” • For more details of this week of Remembrance and their Royal Highness’s recognition for those who serve, please see previous posts. #WeWillRememberThem #RemembranceDay Photo © PA
View this post on Instagram
On #RemembranceSunday The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined Her Majesty The Queen and members of @TheRoyalFamily, as the nation honoured those who have lost their lives in conflict. The Duchess of Cambridge joined The Queen and The Duchess of Cornwall on the balcony of the Foreign Office for the National Service of Remembrance, as The Prince of Wales laid a wreath at the Cenotaph on behalf of The Queen, who is Head of the Armed Forces, followed by The Duke of Cambridge, The Duke of Sussex, The Duke of York, and Members of the Royal Family. Every year, the nation unites on Remembrance Sunday, traditionally held at 11am on the second Sunday in November, to honour the service and sacrifice of our Armed Forces community, the British and Commonwealth veterans, the Allies that fought alongside us and the civilian servicemen and women involved in the two World Wars and later conflicts 📷PA / Crown Copyright #WeWillRememberThem