Forget The Crown — The Actual Royal Family Is Heading To Your TV

The British are coming! The British are coming! And this time they are heading to our television screens.
Kate Middleton had a meeting at the BBC this week, Harper’s Bazaar reports, which instantly got the rumor mill churning out ideas of potential television projects. According to royal correspondent Richard Eden at The Daily Mail, “Kate held private talks with BBC director-general Tony Hall at Broadcasting House in London on Thursday.” When asked for details of the meeting, Hall’s spokesperson told The Daily Mail that he wouldn’t spill the royal tea. “It wouldn’t be appropriate to discuss the content of the meeting,” he said.
Advertisement
Despite the royal reticence, news of the meeting has some folks (me) dreaming of a Duchess of Cambridge guest appearance on Killing Eve or a Princess Diaries-style reality series. That said, Eden reminded readers, “Kensington Palace points out that the duchess met Lord Hall in her capacity as patron of the Royal Foundation, so any project would be for charity.”
News of Kate’s meeting with the BBC follows the release of the documentary Harry and Meghan: An African Journey, which followed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their royal tour of the continent. Completing the royal TV invasion, Kate’s meeting with the BBC comes in the wake of the announcement that Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey are working on a multi-part documentary for Apple TV+, which is slated to air in 2020. According to the Sussex family Instagram account, where the project was announced, the series “will focus on both mental illness and mental wellness, inspiring viewers to have an honest conversation about the challenges each of us faces, and how to equip ourselves with the tools to not simply survive, but to thrive.” While it’s unclear if the Duke of Sussex will appear in the show, it would undoubtedly boost ratings for the important-sounding series.
While the world waits to see the results of Kate’s meeting with the BBC, we can always re-watch Meghan in Suits.
Advertisement