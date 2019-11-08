Streaming giant Netflix is taking the children’s story Green Eggs and Ham from the pages to the small screen. The original book, written in 1960, only had about 50 words, but the animated series promises to take OG fans of the Dr. Seuss classic (and their little ones) on a colorful adventure that spans 13 fun episodes.
We'll get to know more about familiar faces Sam-I-Am and Guy-Am-I along the wild journey through their splashy cartoon world, but Green Eggs and Ham also teases the appearance of several new characters voiced by a group of talented celebs. Here's the full cast of voices that you'll hear on the show, available for streaming on Netflix right now.