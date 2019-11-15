The Best Political Thrillers To Watch Right Now

Since real-life politics are pretty damn frightening the best political thrillers don't actually offer moviegoers an escape from reality. Instead, they highlight just how frightening politics can be in both real ways
and those imagined by screenwriters who sometimes end up being scarily ahead of their time. (Cough, Bong Joon-Ho's Snowpiercer, cough.)
Often these movies do this by taking a closer look at actual events such as the Watergate scandal in All The President's Men. Let's just say political thrillers were all the rage in the '70s thanks to President Nixon as this list shows. More recently, it was Kathryn Bigelow's Zero Dark Thirty that was a deep dive into the hunt for Osama bin Laden that may not be entirely accurate. A reminder that these movies are movies, not documentaries so don't take them as fact, but as a jumping-off point.
This list of the best political thrillers is full of do-gooder journalists, conspiracy theories, and Meryl Streep as both hero and villain. So be prepared to be very entertained and very afraid of any and all governments from here on out.