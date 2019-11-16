For your next girls' night out, you might want to pregame to the sounds of Hulu's Dollface soundtrack. The wondrous comedy stars Kat Dennings as Jules, a woman who was just dumped by her boyfriend of five years. Now, she's returning to the world of female friendship with a little help from a literal cat lady driving a magic bus. Yep, Jules' new world is a fantastical one where Full House uncles pop up to give financial advice and Armie Hammer and Niall Horan own a bar together called Hammer & Niall, naturally.
It's also one that encourages you reconnect with your sisters from other misters. And to do this, the Dollface soundtrack is filled with female empowerment anthems, bouncy '80s covers, and one very special sister act.
Unfortunately, the damage might be done, but Jules is determined to get back into her besties good graces so she doesn't end up all alone back on the cat-driven bus. That might be why every song in Dollface will make you want to call your girlfriends for a teary reunion. Most of those tears will be happy ones, don't worry.