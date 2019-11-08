What We Learned From Mitch Kessler’s Accuser In The Morning Show Episode 4

So this claim that the staff of the show had "no idea!” is just a ruse. People knew. And they turned a blind eye. This is a grey area of the #MeToo movement that permeates more than just entertainment, and it’s important that the show is highlighting it. Ashley felt that the only way for her to succeed was to accept Mitch’s sexual misconduct, because that’s just the way things were. This is confirmed when the audience learns that Mia had a yearlong affair with Mitch, and that she was the one who filed the initial report against him because she couldn’t stand to watch his pompous ass report on the #MeToo movement day-in and day-out. She didn’t want him to get fired, she said, but she did want him to get a warning — to feel her warning.

