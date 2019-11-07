We're not quite ready to embrace the words "holiday season" yet, but the telltale signs are looming. If you're an early-bird shopper, you may have already bought and stowed away a few gift sets and advent calendars during Sephora's annual holiday Insider event. Or, maybe you took the Daylight Savings seasonal timer as nudge to book a hair appointment for next week — a fresh cut and color just ahead of party season.
In fact, according to the A-list crowd, now's the best time to shed a few inches. Meghan Markle just got a trim, and now Lea Michele — who loves her dark, shiny, waist-grazing hair — just chopped it short, debuting a healthy, blunt, mid-length cut.
According to the star's Instagram Stories, the haircut came courtesy of celebrity stylist and founder of The Beachwaver Co., Sarah Potempa, who posted the play-by-play process on her Instagram Stories. In it, you can watch Potempa dust a straight four inches off Michele's brunette ends. Possibly more satisfying though is the selfie Michele posted afterwards, showing off her fresh new look, topped with an adorable velvet knotted headband.
Fittingly, the actress and singer then publicly debuted the fresh chop at Kohl's pre-holiday pop-up party in already-chilly NYC, where she performed a song from her new album, Christmas In New York. For the occasion, Potempa styled Michele's clean haircut with some Beachwaver curls and a half-updo accented with a skinny black velour bow.
Consider Michele's look your first round of holiday party hair inspiration. Brace yourselves: A lot more is coming.
