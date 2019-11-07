Apple Stans, Rejoice: Best Buy Just Dropped Its Black Friday Deals Early

Black Friday is nigh. And while that used to mean you had to make a mad dash to the mall at the crack of dawn if you wanted to get any of the good stuff, these days, brands are rolling out their deals online weeks in advance. Which means you can lie on the couch with your turkey coma in peace without having to shop IRL.
As far as tech, there's basically no better time than now to shop for all your fave big-ticket items. And that even includes Apple, a brand not exactly well-known for piling on the discounts. Best Buy just launched some early doorbusters on Apple products — including MacBooks, iMacs, and Apple Watches — and the savings are good. Ahead, the best ones. And be sure to check back, as we'll be adding more Apple Black Friday sales as they appear on the internet. It's like Christmas in the first week of November!