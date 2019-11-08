Mercifully, that means subscribers have two great — and very different — YA Netflix options to choose from this Friday, November 8, and the weekend to follow. On one side of the spectrum is the second season of very British The End of the F***king World, which premiered on November 5. Alyssa (Jessica Barden) and James’ (Alex Lawther) return is a hilarious but pointedly melancholy ride that will make you cry as much as it will make you laugh. Then there’s Let It Snow, a teen holiday rom-com movie that celebrates its Midwestern roots as proudly as it wears its heart on its sleeve.
Elsewhere, you’ll find a truly shocking Nazi-related docuseries, a stellar standup special, more Great British Baking Show, and, as usual, lots of foreign-language hidden gems. It’s a lot.
We’re here to help. These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.