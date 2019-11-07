Earlier this week, Chrissy Teigen's father Ron Teigen Sr. filed for divorce from her mother Vilailuck “Pepper” Teigen, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly. It appears they separated in January 2017, citing "irreconcilable differences." While Teigen has not addressed the split in an official statement, Vanity Fair reporter Karen Valby says the two discussed the divorce during Teigen's recent Vanity Fair cover. While the article itself does not mention the split, Valdy later tweeted that Teigen revealed she joked "Two Christmases!" when her parents told her the news.
"@chrissyteigen and her lovely mom talked about the coming split during our @VanityFair time. 'Two Christmases!' Chrissy said she told her parents, trying to make a joke," Valby tweeted, explaining, "A marriage that was long more of a friendship is coming to an end. Life goes on."
While Teigen doesn't touch on the breakup in the interview, she is open about the period when her mother moved back to Thailand and was not part of her life. She had returned to care for her ailing parents, who subsequently died, and remained, deep in depression.
“I never knew what depression is,” her mother explained of that time. “Sometimes I thought about killing myself because I know that my girls are mad at me.”
The two eventually reunited, and now her mother lives with her daughter and her family.
“I think I’m such an open person now because everyone in my family has always been so hush-hush,” Teigen explained. “I love attention and affection. I want to be direct with everyone.”
