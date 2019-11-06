Story from Entertainment

Shay Mitchell’s Baby Name Proves She’s Still A Pretty Little Liar

Kaitlin Reilly
PHoto: Presley Ann/Getty Images.
Weeks after announcing the birth of her baby, Shay Mitchell revealed her newborn daughter’s name — and it’s super significant to the world traveler. 
Mitchell, who documented her pregnancy journey in YouTube series Almost Ready, shared the first Instagram photo of her baby with boyfriend Matte Babel on October 20. On Wednesday, Mitchell again posted a photo of her daughter on social media, revealing her name to be Atlas Noa. 
“Atlas Noa, in my 32 years of life I thought I had seen a lot of places, experienced a lot of things, met a lot of people and felt love...then came you,” the actress wrote. “Truth is I had no idea I was capable of loving anything like this before you arrived. You wonder if that’s just something people say, but it’s as if the chemical makeup of my entire body and soul changed the minute we met. I wake up each day (and also every 2-3 hours) still in awe that you are mine, and I am yours.”
In an interview with Vogue, Mitchell explained that the name came from a friend’s unused name list, but that she and Babel declined to share it with the world immediately. 
“It’s just the perfect name; from that day, we knew it was going to be Atlas. People would ask us, ‘Do you have a name?’ But we were keeping it hidden,” Mitchell explained to the outlet. “I’m sorry to everybody that I lied to!”
Atlas makes perfect sense to appeal to Mitchell.The former Pretty Little Liars star hosts YouTube travel series Shaycation, for which she has explored places like Hong Kong, Dubai, and Seminyak, a resort area in Bali. 
In her Vogue interview, the actress — who will next appear on Hulu’s Dollface — also hit back at mommy shamers who accused her of going to Drake’s birthday party mere days after giving birth to Atlas. 
“My daughter had been born for several weeks, and when Matte and I chose to take our night out, which was an hour and a half, it surprised me that people chose to be so reactive and aggressive and assume the absolute worst about us — and more so me,” she told Vogue, before adding: “There are real issues in the world, and I wish people would stop jumping to extreme conclusions about things that aren’t their business, but Matte and I just choose to ignore it because we couldn’t be happier right now.”
Check out Mitchell's most recent episode of Almost Ready below:
