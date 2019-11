The upcoming series — the pilot for which was helmed by the Sixth Sense director and created by Tony Basgallop — tells the story of a Philadelphia couple who hire a nanny to care for their newborn, Jericho. There’s just one complication: Their “baby” is really a hyper-realistic doll, that, for some reason, mother Dorothy (Six Feet Under alum Lauren Ambrose) is treating like a living being.