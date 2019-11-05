Katie Holmes Gives Rare Interview About Her & Tom Cruise’s Daughter

Katie Holmes keeps her personal life close to her chest. She's never commented on her rumored relationship with Jamie Foxx (nor the rumors that they broke up), and she's equally quiet about daughter Suri, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise. Thanks to paparazzi photos and the rare snap on Instagram, we know Katie and Suri have spent the past 13 years cultivating a close mother-daughter bond. She finally opened up a bit about her experience as a single mother and raising Suri away from the public eye — but only to an extent.
Advertisement
The last time Katie got this candid was back in a 2017 interview with Town & Country, when she spoke a bit about her choice to take a step back from acting and focus on being a parent.
"My child is the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now," she said. "It's very important that I'm present and she has a stable, innocent childhood. I feel so blessed to do what I do, but there's nothing in the world better than watching your child succeed."
More recently, Holmes has returned to the screen. Her cameo in Ocean's Eight kicked off a slew of roles in upcoming movies like Coda and The Secret: Dare to Dream. While she'll never reveal as much in an interview, her more frequent movie appearances mark Suri's growth into independence, which is something Holmes was dreading back in her Town & Country cover.
"Every day, kids get a little further away from you," she said. "That's a positive thing. They should be becoming more independent, but it's heartbreaking. You want them to stay with you forever, but they're these amazing beings, and you have to do everything you can to give them what they need—and then they're going to go. And that's going to be very, very sad for me."
The only upside to Suri Cruise growing up: She might soon be giving these interviews herself.
Advertisement