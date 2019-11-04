Jennifer Aniston's go-to hairstylist, Chris McMillan, just dropped some major beauty news. In the celebrity stylist's most recent Instagram post — a red carpet shot of Aniston promoting her new TV series, The Morning Show — McMillan reveals every product he uses to achieve Aniston's glossy natural waves. Most noteworthy among them? A hair detangling spray from buzzy skin-care brand Drunk Elephant. (Yes, that Drunk Elephant.)
After fans rushed to the comments inquiring about the mystery product, Drunk Elephant confirmed that the brand will in fact be dropping a detangling spray in the near future: "Coming soon," it commented on McMillan's post.
Advertisement
Loyal DE fans might have picked up on subtle hints that Drunk Elephant, which was recently sold to Shiseido for $845 million, could be expanding its empire. In past interviews, brand founder Tiffany Masterson has hinted at her plans to launch new categories. "That’s what the consumer is asking for more than anything and it would be exciting for me to deliver that," Masterson told Haute Living in an interview published this past July.
Moreover, it's not surprising that Masterson would turn to McMillan first. According to an interview published by The Cut last year, McMillan cuts Masterson's hair and the two are actually longtime friends. "Our moms were good friends when we were kids, so he’s like a cousin to me," Masterson told the outlet.
We've reached out to the brand for more details regarding Drunk Elephant's detangling spray as well as other potential hair products coming down the pipeline. Until then, we'll be stalking McMillan's Instagram, and holding out until late 2020 when the product is rumored to launch.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Advertisement