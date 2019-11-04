Chrissy Teigen Just Launched Her Own Website

Get ready to let go of a lot of your free time. Today, best selling cookbook author, TV personality, and everyone's favorite Twitter follow Chrissy Teigen just launched her very own websites, and it's one you're going to want to spend hours exploring.
Always staying on-brand, the website is, of course, called Cravings By Chrissy Teigen, and it's a web destination for fans of cooking, entertaining, and of course, Chrissy. "I've always loved interacting with fans, sharing ideas, recipes, and even my failures in the kitchen on social media. I realized there was so much more I wanted to share so here goes a longer version with no text cap, no rules, and A LOT MORE FOOD!" Teigen said in a press release about the project.
In addition to traditionally-formatted recipes, the website will regularly feature videos of Teigen and her family members cooking up dishes in her kitchen and enjoying food around the world. The videos show off Teigen's beloved personality, so you'll see her break dishes and opening videos by smiling wide and declaring, "I hate baking." You'll also learn little tidbits about her family, like the fact that they go through an entire gallon Ziploc bag of garlic in one week and they observe something called "Treat Yoself Friday." Chrissy's mom Pepper even has her own video series called "Pepper's Corner," where she'll showcase her cooking hacks and recipes. Maybe we'll finally understand how she manages to cook a whole branzino for her daughter every day.
To create a true online community, the Cravings website allows users to create personal profiles where they can bookmark recipes and content, and comment throughout the site. Once they've set up their profiles, users can even submit questions directly to Chrissy under the "Ask" page. As you can tell, it's like Teigen's OG food blog with many more bells, whistles, and adorable footage of her kids.
