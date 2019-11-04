Unlike previous Black Friday sales, which usually included a limited selection of products, Deciem's Black(Out) Friday sale means that prices will be slashed by 23% sitewide and in stores, before the brand goes dark on November 29. "Feeling that Black Friday is no longer a consumer or earth-friendly event, Deciem has found an alternative way to bring savings to its audience," reads a press release from the brand. "By applying a saving to all products...the brand hopes to allow people the flexibility to shop slowly for their specific concerns and needs." In an e-commerce landscape where one-day (or same-day) shipping is the norm, the idea of "shopping slowly" is refreshingly purposeful.