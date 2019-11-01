Which Of Kim K.’s Kids Was Photoshopped Into This Halloween Portrait?

Let's take a break for a moment and do a brain teaser. Kim Kardashian posted yet another 2019 Halloween photo — the Kardashian-Jenners have been Ariana Grande, Elle Woods, and Ariel, to name just a few. Her latest photo involved the whole family, kind of. Getting a group shot of Kardashian, her children, and Kanye West as the Flintstones (supposedly, but it could be anyone under that dinosaur suit) required some negotiating, in the form of something the Kardashians are already familiar with: Photoshop. (Sorry for the shade.)
So here's the teaser: Which child in this family photo had to be Photoshopped? It's a thinker! Could it perhaps be the one who is missing their feet?
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
This family pic was such a challenge because Chicago was so scared of Dino! LOL We tried to explain and show her that it was just daddy but she didn’t get the concept yet! So shout out to the photographer for editing her in & making our family Flintstones dreams come true!
If you guessed Chicago, you're correct!
"This family pic was such a challenge because Chicago was so scared of Dino!" Kardashian wrote on Instagram. "LOL. We tried to explain and show her that it was just daddy but she didn’t get the concept yet! So shout out to the photographer for editing her in & making our family Flintstones dreams come true!" Didn't get the concept, eh? Reiterating here that I'm skeptical that Kanye is in that suit.
If you didn't guess Chicago, perhaps you're still recovering from all the Halloween candy.
Advertisement