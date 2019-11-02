New Music To Know This Week: Torres Has A Silver Tongue, Maeta Soothes The Beast & More

Ever since my first job at MTV working as a music programmer, I can't stop trying to match people with music they might like. So, I wrote a book called Record Collecting for Girls and started interviewing musicians. The Music Concierge is a column where I share music I'm listening to that you might enjoy, with a little context. Get everything I've recommended this year on Spotify, follow me on Twitter or Facebook, and leave a comment below telling me what you're listening to this week.
Torres "Good Scare"
Torres (aka Mackenzie Scott) is back with the first single off her next album, Silver Tongue, named after the type of person who talk so good they'll make your brain fall out. The lyrics of this song reveal Torres is one of those people. Her lyrical game has always been a huge part of what drew me to her music, but she's kicking it up a notch here — which makes me anxious to hear more. "Good Scare" paints a vibrant picture of falling in love, one so intense that it is almost scary. This is not, however, a cuffing season anthem. It's so much more.
Maeta "Babygirl"
Take some words of wisdom from this 19-year-old singer from L.A.: "Babygirl deserves this." If you've been burning your candle at both ends, put this track on repeat and draw yourself a bath while it plays. Then read your horoscope while you add some flower petals and oil to that bath and listen again. Honest to god, a song hasn't soothed my nerves as much as this one in a WHILE. I needed it.
Syd Silvair "Obsidian"
Are you ready to have a spell cast on you? Silvair is doing some casting and her obsidian (a dark piece of volcanic rock) might show your future as murky. There's something so throwback about this track, from the beat that just reeks of late '70s pop music to Silvair's vocals, which ring clear as a bell and just weren't made for these times.
LP Giobbi feat. TT The Artist "Jungle Queen"
Jungle, electronic's U.K. baby from the dub scene, has to be due for a comeback, right? DJ and producer LP Giobbi brings the darkness of Jungle to life with her latest single, with vocals from TT the Artist that are designed to get you and all your friends on the floor. Speed it up, this beat never slows down.
Ambar Lucid "Questioning My Mind"
How I love a lament that questions one's sanity set to a disco beat. This track is slowed down enough that the vibe is not manic on the dance floor, more swaying slowly as mascara runs down your face. It makes me feel like I'm at the end of a dreamy night in Milan and unexpectedly alone: fancy but sad.
