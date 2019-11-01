The Cutest Celebrity Couples Costumes Of Halloween 2019

After Valentine's Day, Halloween is probably the best holiday for couples to show off. And, when you're a celebrity, you have a lot at your disposal to make sure your love gets the biggest, flashiest, and sometimes scariest couples costume. If you're Evan Peters and Halsey, you even do it twice.
For the most part though, celebrities this year went for cool and funny rather than dark and scary, although Nicki Minaj and new husband Kenneth Petty's might still keep me up at night. As more celebrities recover from their alcohol or sugar hangovers and post their looks to social media, we'll keep updating this list.
While it might be too late to take any inspiration for costumes of your own, it's never too early to start planning for Halloween 2020. Maybe by then, you'll be a celebrity yourself.