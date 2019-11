Kan started out his episode of Queer Eye being very shy. As a gay man living in Japan, society has not always been welcoming to him. Reuters reports that while there have been advances made on behalf of the LGBTQ community in Japan, it's still considered taboo to be openly gay . Kan was living his life in Tokyo with one foot out the door, understandably not really wanting to live somewhere he didn't feel welcome. But he loved his job and his friends, so the Fab Five helped him carve out a corner of Tokyo where he could be himself for now while he is there. His Bobby Berk-ified personalized apartment and newly found confidence in his style and attitude helped him come into his own more by the end of the episode. He even introduced his long distance boyfriend to his mother and brother.