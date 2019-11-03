

It might feel like we're stuck in gear on Monday while the Moon waxes into her 1st quarter in Aquarius at 5:22 a.m. EST. This moon phase acts as a square against the Sun — if you're feeling impatient with your progress, look inward to sort out your internal roadblocks. Competitive emotions arise on Tuesday when fiery Mars squares against transformative Pluto. It can be tempting to fight against authority figures and go your own way during this transit — but do your best to look to the bigger picture as you interact with others. Cooler heads prevail on Friday when the Sun sextiles practical Saturn. We're able to work together in harmony as we check our egos for the greater good. It's time to get down to business. We're blessed with a new sense of empathy on Friday as the Sun trines intuitive Neptune. Take a moment to check in with your spiritual side during this transit, as these heavenly bodies are working together to promote inner growth. Take a moment to reflect on how far you've come on Friday evening when responsible Saturn sextiles dreamy Neptune. This is a beautiful moment to be kind to yourself and realign your purpose. We're bound to have exciting yet tangential conversations on Saturday when retrograde Mercury sextiles powerful Pluto. People you encounter may focus on trying to get to know the real you, but be sidetracked due to the messenger planet's reverse motion. Keep an open mind and see where it leads you as you go out into the world.