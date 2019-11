I’ve toured before, but this will be the longest I’ve been on the road in one go. However, I'm hardly a stranger to packing for long trips . This past year alone, I’ve spent about half the year in Los Angeles, half the year in New York, added London to the mix of cities I shoot in, not to mention the other tour I did this summer. There were a few months where I didn’t even bother to put away my luggage because I just unpacked it, did laundry, and repacked.