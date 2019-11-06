For the next few weeks, I’ll be touring the U.S. and Canada with a band (plugging the great Winnetka Bowling League and Sasha Sloan!) as their photographer and videographer. An entire month, a show almost every night, and what I’m sure will be thousands of photos.
I’ve toured before, but this will be the longest I’ve been on the road in one go. However, I'm hardly a stranger to packing for long trips. This past year alone, I’ve spent about half the year in Los Angeles, half the year in New York, added London to the mix of cities I shoot in, not to mention the other tour I did this summer. There were a few months where I didn’t even bother to put away my luggage because I just unpacked it, did laundry, and repacked.
After the year I've had, I've definitely streamlined my packing process and there are several things that no matter how long I'm gone, I wouldn't dream of leaving out of my suitcase.
Click through to see some of my tour — and life — essentials. And if you want to come say hi along the way, check out the tour schedule.
Sarah Midkiff is a writer, photographer, and content creator who is passionate about music, working with artists, and capturing the unforgettable energy of a concert. You can find her on Instagram and at sarahmidkiff.com.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
